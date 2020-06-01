Rogers and Jays Care Foundation support Food Banks Canada with new initiative

Rogers and the Jays Care Foundation are supporting Food Banks Canada through the new ‘Step Up to the Plate” initiative.
The two are partnering to help create food hampers that will be delivered across the country to families in need amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The hampers will be created and housed in the Rogers Centre. The goal is to fill 390,000 hampers, for a total of 8 million meals.
Hundreds of Rogers employees and their families will be volunteering to stuff the food hampers as part of Rogers’s annual ‘Give Together’ volunteer program. Rogers will then leverage its Pro On-the-Go service to help with deliveries.
“Along with our employees, customers, and fans, we have already contributed more than 2 million meals to Food Banks Canada through COVID-19 and we are excited to roll up our sleeves to help fill more plates for Canadians relying on these donations,” said Rogers CEO Joe Natale in a press release.
Step Up to the Plate is an extension of Rogers’s initiative in March where the company launched a national awareness and fundraising campaign for Food Banks Canada through its media assets.
Rogers says that it has consulted Toronto Public Health to ensure all precautions are taken to ensure the health of volunteers taking part in the program.
Source: Rogers
