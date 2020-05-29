The month of June is Quebec cinema month on Crave

For Quebec’s cinema month, Bell’s Crave streaming platform is highlighting six new films created in the province.
Below are the six movies streaming in June with the Crave + Super Écran package:
- June 5: Antigone by Sophie Deraspe
- June 12: Les Fleurs Oubliées by André Forcier
- June 19: Kuessipan by Myriam Verreault
- June 24: Les Barbares de la Malbaie by Vincent Biron
- June 26: Sympathie pour le Diable by Guillaume de Fontenay
- June 30: Merci Pour Tout by Louise Archambault
Crave says many other films from the province will also join the platform in June.
Additionally, in partnership with the annual Sprint Gala event, Crave has announced the Sprint Gala Cinema Maison series that features four live Facebook discussions with cast and crew members from Menteur, Antigone, Fabuleuses, and Kuessipan.
On May 29th at 7:30pm ET, there will be a discussion with director Émile Gaudreault plus actors Geneviève Schmitt and Anne-Élizabeth Bossé for the movie Menteur.
Next, on June 5th at 7:30pm ET, there’s a talk with director Sophie Deraspe plus actors Nahéma Ricci and Antoine Desrochers for the film Antigone.
The following Friday at 7:30pm ET, there will be a discussion with director Mélanie Charbonneau plus actresses Mounia Zahzam, Noémie O’Farrell and Juliette Gosselin for the movie Fabuleuses.
Lastly, on June 19th at 7:30pm ET, there’s a conversation with director Myriam Verreault plus actors Nicolas Canniccioni and Sharon Fontaine-Ishpatao for the film Kuessipan.
Source: Bell Media
