Canadian Tire app update on Android and iOS adds curbside pickup option

Canadian Tire has added an option for curbside pickup to its Android and iOS app through a new update.
This option was previously only available on the retailer’s website.
With curbside pickup, customers can now place orders digitally and have an associate deliver their products to their vehicles once they arrive to the store. Canadian Tire says stores will have designated signage to direct you on where to park and what to do to receive your order.
A variety of Canadian retailers are offering curbside pickup to help customers maintain physical distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, including Walmart, Staples, Ikea and Michaels.
Outside of curbside pickup, the Canadian Tire app update (version 8.5.2) fixes “major bugs” and enables guest users to add products to their Wishlist and sync these items to their accounts upon signing in.
Earlier this month, Canadian Tire said store closures due to the pandemic have led to 25 to 30 times more e-commerce demand than usual. For context, the company says it received 80,000 orders per day in April, compared to an average of 5,000 per day before the pandemic.
Comments