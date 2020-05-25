PREVIOUS|
YouTube adds OnePlus 8 and more to its signature device list

The includes the unreleased Motorola One Fusion+

May 25, 2020

4:36 PM EDT

OnePlus logo on the OnePlus 7 Pro

Recently released Android phones like the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, LG V60 ThinQ and Motorola Edge+ have been added to YouTube’s signature device list.

The addition doesn’t just include recently release phones but even the unreleased Motorola One Fusion+.

The signature device list of over 50 smartphones and has been around since 2018. It was designed to help work out which smartphones offer the ‘premium’ viewing experience for YouTube.

The criteria to make the list includes HDR, 360-degree video, 4K decoding, high frame rate capabilities and more. The full list of requirements can be viewed here.

If you’re an owner of the recently added phones, you’re now going to have a phenomenal YouTube viewing experience on it.

Source: 9to5Google

