News

Disney+ to release behind the scenes look at ‘Frozen 2’ on June 26

The six-episode docuseries is called 'Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2'

May 13, 2020

2:19 PM EDT

0 comments

Frozen 2

Disney’s Frozen 2 came out in November 2019, and the company brought it to its streaming service back in March. Now, Disney+ is set to launch a six-episode series offering a behind the scenes look at the making of the animated movie. This new series is called Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2.

The streaming service will launch all episodes of the series on June 26th.

Recently, the American media giant launched Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, which gave an unprecedented look at the making of the first-ever live-action Star Wars series.

A Disney+ subscription costs $8.99 CAD/month or $89.99/year in Canada.

Image credit: Disney

Source: Disney 

