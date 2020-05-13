Disney+ to release behind the scenes look at ‘Frozen 2’ on June 26

Disney’s Frozen 2 came out in November 2019, and the company brought it to its streaming service back in March. Now, Disney+ is set to launch a six-episode series offering a behind the scenes look at the making of the animated movie. This new series is called Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2.
Embark on a six-episode journey behind the scenes of the biggest animated film in history with Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2. All episodes of the Original Series event are streaming June 26, only on #DisneyPlus. ❄️🍂🎥 pic.twitter.com/Yw51d94Sdf
The streaming service will launch all episodes of the series on June 26th.
Recently, the American media giant launched Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, which gave an unprecedented look at the making of the first-ever live-action Star Wars series.
A Disney+ subscription costs $8.99 CAD/month or $89.99/year in Canada.
