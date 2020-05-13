Chrome tab groups coming to desktops and Chrome OS next week

A better browsing experience on Google Chrome is officially almost here.
Tab groups are a new feature for the browser that Google has been testing the last several releases.
The feature is live on Chrome Beta but it will be widely available for version 83 of Chrome starting next week.
Groups are organized by colours, with each new creation defaulting to gray. There are eight colours to choose from.
After testing tab groups for months, Google now knows that people like organizing their tabs based on topics with emojis.
Simply tapping on the new feature lets you change the name of your intended group. Users of the feature have been grouping tabs by how urgent they are, which includes ‘ASAP,’ ‘this week,’ and ‘later.’
Tab groups on Google Chrome is rolling out next week and will be available for Mac, Windows, Linux, and Chrome OS. No mention if it will come to Android or iOS.
Source: Google Via: 9to5Google
