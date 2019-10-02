Instagram’s anti-bullying feature ‘Restrict’ launches worldwide

Instagram has released its anti-bullying feature called ‘Restrict’ worldwide after beginning testing in July, the company has revealed in a blog post.
Once you ‘restrict’ a user, their comments on your posts are not visible to anyone but you. However, if you want the comment to be visible by everyone, you can approve the comment.
Restricted users also cannot see if you have read their direct message or when you were last active on Instagram, as previously reported by MobileSyrup.
This feature will be helpful for those who feel that blocking or unfollowing a person could make their situation worse.
Earlier this year, Instagram also released an artificial intelligence feature that prompts a user when they could be writing an offensive comment.
In another attempt to reduce bullying on its platform, Instagram began testing a feature that hides likes. Instagram’s CEO, Adam Mosseri, recently told NBC News that by hiding likes, the platform is attempting to reduce competition.
Mosseri said the idea is to allow people to spend less time worrying about likes, and to have more time to connect with people.
