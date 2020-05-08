Tokyo Game Show moves to digital format due to COVID-19 pandemic

If you think in-person events beyond August won’t get cancelled, think again.
The Tokyo Game Show (TGS) has been cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to The Verge.
TGS was set to take place on Sember 24th-27th at the Makuhari Messe convention center just outside Tokyo. The show’s organizers confirmed the status of the 2020 event on Friday, May 8th.
The event is moving to a digital format. The news of TGS moving to an online format comes days after the cancellation of Paris Games Week. The reason behind the cancellation was due to technical and logistical complexities.
“Due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus on a global scale and the situation remains unpredictable in Japan,” a computer entertainment supplier’s association representative said in a statement, according to TechRadar.
“Organizers and the co-organizers have reached this decision after a long consideration to place the utmost priority on the health and safety of visitors, exhibitors and stakeholders.”
Image Credit: LonelyBob via Flickr
