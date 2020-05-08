Free-to-play brawler Ninjala was been delayed to June

Another video game has been delayed because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Ninjala, a free-to-play multiplayer title coming to Nintendo Switch, has been delayed from May 27th to late June. The game’s developer, Gungho, made the announcement on Twitter through a YouTube video (seen below) featuring the company’s president, Kazuki Morishita.
“The development of Ninjala has been affected by the recent global spread of COVID-19,” GungHo president Kazuki Morishita said in a Youtube announcement video. “Although it was a difficult decision to make, we are pushing back the release date to June 24th.”
The Japanese title recently ran an open beta on Nintendo’s Switch in late April.
According to Gamesradar, a second beta is being planned in the coming weeks to give players another chance to play the game before release and to get more player feedback.
Image Credit: Nintendo
Source: Ninjala Via: Gamesradar
