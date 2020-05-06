Virgin Mobile ranks first for wireless customer care satisfaction: study

Bell’s flanker brand Virgin Mobile has ranked first in terms of wireless customer care satisfaction in Canada, according to J.D. Power’s latest study.
The study evaluates customer care experiences across several channels including phone customer service representatives, in-store contact, online chat, email, social media, and app and website searches.
It ranks the carriers based on a 1,000-point scale, on which Virgin Mobile ranked the highest with a score of 794. Rogers’ flanker brand Fido followed in second place with a score of 782. SaskTel ranked third with a score of 779.
Vidéotron followed in fourth place with a score of 770, Telus was fifth with 768 and its flanker brand Koodo Mobile followed with a score of 765.
According to the study, the industry average is a score of 755. Of the ten carriers evaluated in the study, four of them ranked below the industry average. The four carriers were Rogers, Freedom Mobile, Bell MTS and Bell Mobility.
Interestingly, the study found that mobile apps are often the most preferred customer service channel because it is quick and requires less effort than other channels.
“With COVID-19 causing disruptions in service and store closures, carriers can expect increasing reliance on this channel to quickly address customer needs,” Adrian Chung, the director of the technology, media and telecom practise at J.D. Power Canada said in a press release.
J.D. Power conducted this study based on responses from 4,638 customers who contacted their carriers’ customer care department within the past six months. The study was conducted between February and March 2020.
