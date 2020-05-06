Loblaws soft launches meal kit delivery service ahead of schedule

Online grocery shopping is booming here in Canada amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Loblaws is adapting with the launch of a next day delivery service for its PC Chef Meal Kits, according to the Financial Post.
The delivery service launched on Monday for the Great Toronto Area. Offerings include ready to make dinners for two with pre-portioned ingredients. Loblaws’ delivery service is available from Wednesday to Saturday.
The Financial Post revealed that Loblaws originally had no firm date to launch the meal kit delivery service. The COVID-19 pandemic adjusted the company’s internal plans.
While some meal kit services require a subscription fee, Loblaws does not with meal kits purchased at an individual price on its website.
Source: Financial Post
