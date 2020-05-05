PREVIOUS
Latest Xbox sale discounts Bandai Namco, Bethesda and Ubisoft games

Doom Eternal is $20 off less than two months after it released

May 5, 2020

9:07 PM EDT

Microsoft has kicked off its latest batch of Xbox One digital game sales, which offer discounts on a variety of games from publishers like Bandai Namco, Bethesda and Ubisoft.

Here are some of the most notable deals:

These deals end Monday, May 11th. The full list of discounts can be found here.

Image credit: Bethesda

