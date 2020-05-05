Latest Xbox sale discounts Bandai Namco, Bethesda and Ubisoft games

Microsoft has kicked off its latest batch of Xbox One digital game sales, which offer discounts on a variety of games from publishers like Bandai Namco, Bethesda and Ubisoft.
Here are some of the most notable deals:
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection — $14.99 CAD (regularly $49.99)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey — $19.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Dark Souls Remastered — $29.99 (regularly $49.99)
- Doom Eternal — $59.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Just Dance 2020 — $24.99 (regularly $49.99)
- Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens — $11.99 (regularly $29.99)
- Madden NFL — $23.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Uno — $3.29 (regularly $9.99)
- Wheel of Fortune — $10.79 (regularly $26.99)
These deals end Monday, May 11th. The full list of discounts can be found here.
Image credit: Bethesda
