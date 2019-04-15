News
PREVIOUS

Free-to-play racer ‘Forza Street’ coming to Android and iOS

Apr 15, 2019

7:09 PM EDT

0 comments

Forza Street

Back in March, Forza developer Turn 10 published a blog post leaking that a mobile entry in the popular Xbox racing franchise is in development.

Now, Microsoft has confirmed that its work-in-title racer Miami Street has been rebranded as a mobile and PC game called Forza Street. 

The free-to-play game is now available on Windows 10 and is coming to Android and iOS sometime “later this year,” according to Microsoft.

Developed by Turn 10 and UK-based studio Electric Square, Forza Street throws players into the world of Miami street racing. To start, players will have to pick an event, set their lineup and race to the starting line. Controls have been streamlined to allow for smoother racing to help players win races and unlock new cars.

Forza Street can be downloaded from the Microsoft Store here.

Related Articles

News

Apr 10, 2019

4:30 PM EDT

Xbox Game Pass’ April lineup includes Monster Hunter: World, Prey

News

Apr 15, 2019

1:52 PM EDT

Microsoft’s disc-less Xbox One leaked for May launch

News

Apr 12, 2019

11:24 AM EDT

Xbox exec says Google Stadia has the infrastructure but lacks content

News

Apr 15, 2019

5:56 PM EDT

Hacked support account could read Hotmail, Outlook emails

Comments