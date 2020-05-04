PREVIOUS|
Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ will now only get quarterly updates

The devices will no longer receive monthly updates

May 4, 2020

9:40 AM EDT

Samsung Galaxy S8 camera bump

Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and S8+ will now only receive quarterly updates, as opposed to monthly ones.

This isn’t much of a surprise since Samsung doesn’t normally keep flagship devices on the monthly security update schedule for more than three years. Given that the devices launched on April 21st in 2017, it has now been a full three years.

Now that the devices have been moved to the quarterly schedule, this means that Samsung is going to bundle all of the security updates into one, and release it once every four months.

Since the devices haven’t received any new features for quite some time now, the next update will likely be a simple security patch.

It’s important to note that the Galaxy S8 Active is still going to receive monthly updates, since it launched in August 2017. Once it hits the three year mark, then it too will likely be shifted to the quarterly update schedule.

Source: SamMobile

