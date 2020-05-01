Chatham-Kent Police Services have reported a Zoom hack that included a disturbing video.
A Zoom video meeting that involved 200 people who were discussing the upcoming Chatham-Kent Miracle Day Food Drive was hacked by an unknown perpetrator. The video showed child pornography, leading members of the Criminal Investigations Branch and Internet Child Exploitation Unit to take over the investigation.
Additionally, the release says these officers are concerned for those in the video and are working with federal and provincial law enforcement agencies to find them and figure out who shared the content.
Anyone with information about the Zoom meeting is asked to contact Constable Cole Abbott at colea@chatham-kent.ca or 519-380-6024.
Recently, Zoom has experienced a number of notable hacks.
Reportedly, 500,000 hacked Zoom accounts were sold on the dark web, while a Delaware congresswoman was also affected by a hacked video featured the N-word, swastikas and pornography. Additionally, a dance instructional class was hacked by “uninvited men.” The issue is becoming so common that there’s now a term for it: “Zoom bombing.”
Back at the beginning of April, Zoom CEO Eric Yuan says that the company “messed up” in launching a service that can be easily taken advantage by trolls and attackers.
“I really messed up as CEO, and we need to win their trust back. This kind of thing shouldn’t have happened,” Yuan told the Wall Street Journal.
Source: Chatham-Kent Police Services
