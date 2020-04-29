It’s hard to remember a time when we were as concerned about our physical safety as we are now. Due to COVID-19, we barely leave our homes, we wear masks and wash our hands for protection. Some order groceries online and then wipe down bags with disinfectant. Our homes have become our fortress and must be protected.
Unfortunately, things sometimes break, and for items we can’t fix ourselves, we need to call in a repair person. Most Canadian carriers offer in-home appointments and scheduled installation. During normal times, that’s a bit of an inconvenience; during a pandemic, it’s a major decision that can affect a person’s feelings of safety and sense of wellbeing.
What if there was a way to minimize the risk by eliminating the need for most on-site house calls?
In fact, the technology for remote diagnostics and repairs already exists, and it’s about to go from “nice-to-have” to “power tool for businesses” rather quickly.
Kitchener-based RouteThis, the brainchild of entrepreneur Jason Moore, who stumbled on the idea by chance and realized he was onto something.
“The idea that telecom companies are still losing millions of dollars sending technicians out, when often the issue is something that with the right tools – a support agent could fix remotely, baffles me” said CEO Moore “RouteThis is a tool aimed at redefining how customer service is managed by the telecom industry and experienced by their customers”
The Canadian-built SaaS platform offers a way for support teams to remotely resolve many of the most common internet issues plaguing customers today. Customers and agents can troubleshoot WiFi coverage, congestion, router placement and even device issues remotely, without a service call. If more “hands-on” assistance is required, customers and agents can seamlessly transition to a live visual support experience. Technicians will get access to the mobile camera and can advise and guide through troubleshooting, offering an additional layer of “in-person” support, while practicing proper social distancing.
In some ways, COVID might actually be the catalyst for the Internet of Things to go from fringe to mainstream as customers demand higher levels of touchless customer service.
“People need solutions that make sense right now. Remote technical assistance is not only more efficient and cost-effective, but it’s also safer. We’re offering top-level support during a time when physical distancing is a huge priority.”
No one knows what the next year (or two, or five) will look like, but one thing is obvious: we won’t be going back to the way the world was on March 1. And things that we took for granted, like in-person repair calls, are going to be very different than they were before. The good news is that technologies like RouteThis can bridge the gap between service and safety.
