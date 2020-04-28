Google Stadia now supports OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro

Google has extended support for its Stadia game streaming service to OnePlus 8 series.
9to5Google‘s Ben Schoon first reported on Stadia running on his OnePlus 8 Pro earlier this week. It’s worth noting that Google’s official list of Stadia-compatible mobile devices doesn’t actually mention the OnePlus 8 (at least, at the time of writing). However, Google has since confirmed to MobileSyrup that Stadia has rolled out to the OnePlus 8 family of phones in all 14 countries that the streaming service is available in, Canada included.
While this support was revealed to be on the way during the OnePlus 8’s reveal earlier this month, neither company said at the time when it would ultimately roll out.
When Stadia launched in November 2019, the service only ran on Pixel phones, but in February, the company expanded support to various Samsung, Razer and Asus handsets. Altogether, Stadia now supports 29 phones.
In other Stadia news, Google recently confirmed several new games that are coming to the service, including the surprise launch of PUBG (free on Stadia Pro) and Octopath Traveler. A new partnership with Electronic Arts will see the company bring Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Madden NFL and FIFA to Stadia in late 2020.
Earlier in April, Google also launched its free Stadia tier, allowing people to access the service for free by registering with a Gmail account. Previously, an $11.99 CAD/month Stadia Pro
