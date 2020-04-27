Qualcomm’s new Quick Charge 3+ platform can charge 50 percent in 15 minutes

Qualcomm announced a new addition to its Quick Charge platform that will offer faster-charging speeds without a significant increase in cost.
Dubbed ‘Quick Charge 3+,’ the new platform supports the same fast charging speeds as Quick Charge 4+ but over the less expensive USB-A connector. Qualcomm says that Quick Charge 3+ is primarily for mobile devices looking to upscale from Quick Charge 2.0 and 3.0 while maintaining a competitive cost structure and simplicity.
Quick Charge 3+ will be available on Snapdragon 765 and 765G devices first, followed by other new Snapdragon platforms across several tiers in 2020. The announcement comes alongside the launch of the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite Zoom in China. While it likely won’t officially come to Canada, the new Mi 10 Lite Zoom runs on the Snapdragon 765G and offers both Quick Charge 3+ and 4+ technology.
Qualcomm says Quick Charge 3+ can charge devices from zero to 50 percent in 15 minutes, which is up to 35 percent faster than previous generations of Quick Charge. Further, the new technology achieves this faster speed while also operating up to 9 degrees cooler than previous generations.
Additionally, the new technology will support industry-standard USB-A to USB-C cables and accessories that support scalable voltage with 20mV steps from Quick Charge 4. Qualcomm says these cables are more affordable for both manufacturers and consumers.
Quick Charge 3+ will also be backwards compatible with previous-generation Quick Charge devices. Newer devices will also be able to work with Quick Charge 3+ for a more flexible charging experience.
You can learn more about Quick Charge on Qualcomm’s website.
Source: Qualcomm
