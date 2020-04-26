Facebook will soon allow creators and small businesses charge for live events

Facebook announced that creators and small businesses will soon be able to charge users for access to broadcasts and live events.
The social media giant says this can be used to offer online performances or professional conferences. It can also be used by people who want to offer cooking classes or other forms of learning.
This is similar to what Airbnb is doing with its ‘Online Experiences,’ which allow people from around the world to offer cooking classes or art classes for a price.
Facebook says that users will also soon be able to mark events as “online only” and integrate Facebook Live. The company is also bringing back ‘Live With,’ which allows users to add another person to their live video.
Further, Facebook says that it’s “making it easier to access live video so you can watch or listen anywhere. If you have limited data or a spotty connection, you now have the option to listen to the audio only.”
The social media giant is also adding new features to its smart display, Facebook Portal, in the coming weeks. Facebook says that although the Facebook Live app on Portal already lets users broadcast to their profile, users will soon be able to share it with their communities too.
“Whether you’re sharing a make-up or baking tutorial or hosting a more intimate conversation, Portal’s AI-powered Smart Camera can be your personal cinematographer, keeping you perfectly framed, so you can stay present in the moment,” Facebook writes.
Facebook recently announced several new video-calling features, including the new ‘Messenger Rooms’ platform that is attempting to take on Zoom.
Image credit: Facebook
Source: Facebook
