PREVIOUS
News

Red Bull launches ‘Dirt Bike Unchained’ game on Android and iOS

Customize your bike and receive mentorship from Red Bull bike icons

Apr 24, 2020

8:08 AM EDT

0 comments

Dirt Bike Unchained

You might best know Red Bull for its energy drinks, but the company also has a media division.

Now, Red Bull Media House has released its latest product, a free-to-play mobile game called Dirt Bike Unchained.

As the name suggests, Unchained features a series of dirt bike-themed game modes, which can be tackled alone or with friends. Race your way through tracks by unleashing jumps, powerslides and more.

Further, the game sports customization options from such brands as Thor, KTM Bike Industries and Leatt, as well as in-game mentorship from two-wheel racing icons like Cooper Webb, Laia Sanz and Jorge Prado.

You can download Dirt Bike Unchained on Android and iOS.

Related Articles

News

Apr 18, 2020

3:23 PM EDT

Sony patents robot friend that plays games and watches movies with you

News

Feb 5, 2019

8:12 PM EST

New Red Bull documentary covers Quebec-based Assassin’s Creed creator’s Ancestors game

News

Apr 21, 2020

8:04 AM EDT

Nintendo Switch eShop offering discounts on hit indie games like Celeste and Dead Cells

News

Nov 22, 2012

12:17 PM EST

Red Bull Playgrounds for Android and iOS is an extreme sport lover’s dream app

Comments