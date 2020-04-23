Zoom surpasses 300 million daily users amid security backlash

Since social distancing measures were introducing in March amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Zoom has been steadily increasing in popularity.
Even with its security and privacy concerns, Zoom recently revealed over 300 million daily users are using the video conferencing tool. This is a 50 percent increase from the 200 million users the company said it accumulated earlier this month, as well as an impressive leap from its 10 million user base in December.
This news was released as a part of the company’s 90-day security plan progress report.
“Clearly, the Zoom platform is providing an incredibly valuable service to our beloved users during this challenging time,” Zoom CEO, Eric Yuan said recently stated during an ‘Ask Eric Anything’ web conference. “We are thrilled and honoured to continue to earn the trust of so many enterprises, hospitals, teachers and customers throughout the world.”
This milestone leads into Zoom’s 5.0 update coming this week. The update addresses several concerns, including setting passwords by default, improved encryption and a new security icon to control meetings.
Zoom is looking to address its security concerns further with the recent hire of Facebook security chief Alex Stamos and several other experts.
Earlier this month, Yuan admitted the company “messed up” when launching the video conferencing service, which has been easily taken advantage of by trolls and attackers with ‘zoombombing’. That said, Zoom looks like it’s aiming to steer the app in a more secure direction with its next update.
