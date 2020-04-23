Skype gets custom backgrounds for video calls

Skype is bringing custom backgrounds for video calls.
With the current pandemic going on, there’s a lot of video calls going around. Whether people are working from home, or video calling their friends, they’re using one of the many apps.
Now, video calling app Skype has added a feature that’s already been available in Zoom: the ability to add custom backgrounds to your desktop calls on Windows, Mac, Linux and the web.
For some reason, the custom backgrounds don’t work on the Microsoft Store version of the app, so you’ll need to grab the file from Skype’s website or use the web version.
To access the custom backgrounds, you’ll have to head to the ‘Audio & Video’ settings. Skype already had the option to blur the backgrounds, so this gives users even more choices.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Skype has experienced a 70 percent jump in users.
Via: Neowin
Comments