Skype experiences 70 percent jump in users during COVID-19 pandemic

Microsoft has shared that Skype has seen an enormous increase in users since people began social distancing.
As people need to stay home to prevent the spread of COVID-19, they’re turning to video chat services to keep in contact with their friends and family.
The data says that the service’s daily user base grew by 70 percent in the past few weeks and that it’s now sitting at around 40 million daily users.
Beyond video calling, Skype experienced an increase of 220 percent in Skype-to-Skype call minutes.
Skype isn’t the only online tool benefiting from people working from home. Other online communication tools are surging in popularity as well, including Slack.
Source: Microsoft
