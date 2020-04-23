Google and Amazon are the most trusted tech brands in Canada: study

Proof has released its fifth annual CanTrust Index, a study that gathers Canadians’ opinions on their most trusted brands.
While the study focuses on all kinds of brands, we’ll focus on the tech-related findings.
On that front, Google and Amazon were named Canada’s top the first and second most trusted brands, respectively, with 58 and 53 percent trust ratings. For context, Tim Hortons rounded out the top three.
Conversely, Huawei and Uber had the second (17 percent) and third (26 percent) lowest scores, respectively. The lowest score overall (16 percent) was claimed by SNC Lavalin.
Notably, Canada’s ‘Big Three’ of telecom companies — Telus, Bell and Rogers — all placed in the bottom third with 38, 32 and 31 percent scores, respectively.
Other tech company placements include Samsung at seventh (48 percent) and Netflix at eighth (47 percent).
Elsewhere, the study found that online shopping trust dropped slightly from 41 percent last year to 40 percent this year. Meanwhile, traditional media continues to be the most trusted source of information across all age groups, but Facebook, Twitter and Instagram all placed highly as well.
It’s important to note that the study was carried out via an opt-in panel by the Logit Group in between January 17th and 27th. The study polled 1,500 people and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.
Therefore, this was all done before the global COVID-19 outbreak. As a result, it’s unclear how Canadians might feel differently about these companies as the situation surrounding the virus continues to develop.
The full study can be found here.
