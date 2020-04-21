Nintendo Switch eShop offering discounts on hit indie games like Celeste and Dead Cells

The latest sale on the Nintendo Switch’s eShop focuses on a variety of indie games.
Below is a list of some of the most notable deals:
- Bouncy Bob — $0.12 CAD (regularly $1.29)
- Bouncy Bob 2 — $0.63 (regularly $6.30)
- Celeste — $6.12 (regularly $24.51)
- Dead Cells — $27.19 (regularly $33.99)
- Felix the Reaper — $10.70 (regularly $31.49)
- Puzzle Quest: The Legend Returns — $9.49 (regularly $18.99)
- Towerfall – $6.29 (regularly $25.19)
Notably, both Celeste and Towerfall were developed by Vancouver-based Extremely Ok Games. The full list of indie deals can be found here.
It’s also worth point out that while many publishers’ respective ‘Spring Sales’ have ended, Bandai Namco’s is still going on until April 27th. Through that promotion, you can save on games like Dragon Ball FighterZ, a variety of Naruto titles and Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition.
Image credit: Extremely Ok Games
