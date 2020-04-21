Huawei Canada has announced its ‘Spring Service Campaign,’ which offers 50 percent off the broken screen and mainboard replacements plus free shipping on all P30 Pro, P30, P30 Lite, Mate 20 Pro, P20 Pro, P20, and P20 Lite models until May 20th.
Huawei Canada will send customers who qualify a waybill, which then lets them ship their devices free of charge. Once the device is repaired, the company sends the device back, also free of charge.
This goes hand in hand with Huawei’s door-to-door service that covers all of the China-based company’s devices. Customers can use door-to-door service if they call the company’s hotline, which can be accessed through the support page on its website or through Huawei’s support app. The device will be cleaned and disinfected according to professional specifications, and then sent back to the customer.
The company is also offering a free warranty extension for all consumer devices that expire between March 15th and June 14th, with the expiration date now being extended to June 15th.
To learn more, you can check out Huawei’s website here.
