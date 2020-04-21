Apple planning new 23-inch iMac and 11-inch base-level iPad: report

If the coronavirus self-isolation is provoking anything, it seems to be rumoured Apple product releases. A new report from the China Times says that Apple is working on a revamped 23-inch iMac and a new low-cost iPad.
Other recent leaks also point to a gesture control ring, a redesigned iPhone and a game controller.
The new iMac leak seems to get the most attention in the report where its says we can expect it in the final quarter of 2020. Still, it likely won’t have a Mini-LED display since the coronavirus is causing some complications with the new display technology.
9to5Mac is hoping that Apple will take this opportunity to shrink the display’s bezels and refresh the design. I can get behind this because other than the Pro Display XDR, we haven’t gotten a Mac display refresh in a while. Therefore I’m hoping that Apple will refresh the iMac lineup to look more like the Pro Display, but if Mini-LED is out of the picture for this year, I’m skeptical Apple will actually do this.
On the iPad end of things, the report says “low-cost iPad Air,” so it’s hard to pin this one down as well. Especially since Apple’s iPad lineup is so convoluted right now. The report also mentions an 11-inch screen size, which would suggest it might get a design change to match the 11-inch iPad Pro.
This leaves the question, what will happen to the 10.2-inch iPad and the iPad Air? In my opinion, Apple should scrap the Air and price this new iPad as close as it can to the existing entry-level iPad’s $429 price tag.
This device is supposed to start production in Q3 of this year.
Source: 9to5Mac, China Times
