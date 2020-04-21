PREVIOUS|
News

Google Home app to finally let you turn down ‘Ok Google’ sensitivity

A welcome feature, to be sure

Apr 21, 2020

4:37 PM EDT

0 comments

Google Home app with Google Home Mini

The Google Home app will soon allow users to adjust the sensitivity of its ‘Ok Google’ voice recognition functionality.

The new setting was discovered by XDA‘s Mishaal Rahman, who was able to turn it on and share some images of it in action:

According to Rahman, this feature will work for both smart speakers and smart displays.

So far, it doesn’t appear to be widely available to general users of the app. It’s also unclear when it will roll out more publicly. Nonetheless, this will undoubtedly be a welcome feature for many, offering a way to reduce the times Google Home responds to your speech when you’re not even talking to it.

Source: Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman)

Related Articles

News

Apr 21, 2020

4:45 PM EDT

Google Duo seeing 10 million new users per week, adding new features

News

Apr 21, 2020

2:18 PM EDT

Google working on option to remove audio from videos in Photos

News

Jan 29, 2020

10:33 AM EST

Study finds virtual assistants give ‘disappointing’ responses to health questions

News

Mar 1, 2020

4:23 PM EST

Google acknowledges Bluetooth connectivity issues on Home devices

Comments