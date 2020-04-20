Samsung pulls latest S20 Ultra update following several issues

Samsung has pulled the latest update for the Galaxy S20 Ultra due to numerous reports of users encountering problems and glitches.
The South Korean tech giant’s ongoing efforts to fix issues in the Galaxy S20 Ultra don’t seem to be going too well. The latest firmware update brought more problems like green screen tints, reduced high speed charging speeds and issues with camera quality.
It’s unclear if Samsung decided to pull the update because it has a fix ready to roll out, or if it wants to prevent other users from getting the flawed patch.
The update is still available for the Galaxy S20 and S20+, which indicates that the problems users are facing with these two phones can likely be fixed by the update. However, it’s unknown when Samsung plans to release a new patch for the S20 Ultra.
Hopefully Samsung is able to fix the problems soon, as the phone has experienced a difficult launch so far, especially since it is the most pricy mainline Galaxy phone yet.
Source: SamMobile Via: 9to5Google
Comments