News

Staples Canada discounts Samsung Galaxy A20 and more in this week’s flyer

On sale from April 15th through the 21st

Apr 16, 2020

8:11 PM EDT

Staples store front

Staples Canada has revealed its weekly flyer deals. The retailer’s sale is set to run from April 15th to the 21st.

Below is a list of some of the most notable offers.

  • Samsung Galaxy A20 6.4″ Unlocked Smartphone, 32GB – $299.99 (regularly $349.99)
  • MSI PS63 15.6″ Laptop with Intel Core i7 Processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti and Windows 10 – $1199.99 (regularly $1399.99)
  • Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 – $449.99 (regularly $499.99)
  • Staples Luxura Racing Chair – $149.99 (regularly $199.99)
  • Blue Yeti USB Microphone, Blackout Edition – $149.99 (regularly $179.99)
  • HP Tango Smart Home Printer – $129.99 (regularly $179.99)
  • D-Link Powrzone Tri-Band Mesh System – $249.99 (regularly $429.99)
  • Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell – $249.99 (regularly $299.99)
  • Google Nest Hub – $129.99 (regularly $169.99)
  • Kano Star Wars The Force Coding Kit – $39.99 (regularly $99.99)

You can find Staples’ full flyer on its website.

Comments