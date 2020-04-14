Wear OS now sends reminders to users to wash their hands

Google’s Wear OS operating system now reminds users to wash their hands.
The Clock app in Wear OS is sending users alerts reminding them to wash their hands. Once a user opens the alert, a timer for 40 seconds starts and a reminder to “always use soap” appears.
Afterwards, the app sets another alert for three hours.
According to Android Police, this new notification seems to be a part of Wear OS’ ‘version 5.4.0 ‘update.
Additionally, the reminder features its own channel that allows users to disable the pop-up by holding down on the notification.
Source: Android Police
