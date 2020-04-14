PREVIOUS|
Wear OS now sends reminders to users to wash their hands

Apr 14, 2020

4:56 PM EDT

Google’s Wear OS operating system now reminds users to wash their hands.

The Clock app in Wear OS is sending users alerts reminding them to wash their hands. Once a user opens the alert, a timer for 40 seconds starts and a reminder to “always use soap” appears.

Afterwards, the app sets another alert for three hours.

According to Android Police, this new notification seems to be a part of Wear OS’ ‘version 5.4.0 ‘update.

Additionally, the reminder features its own channel that allows users to disable the pop-up by holding down on the notification.

Source: Android Police

