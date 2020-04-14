PREVIOUS|
OnePlus 7T discounted to $669 in Canada

This might be the OnePlus phone most Canadians buy this year

While the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro might be a little expensive, OnePlus is still offering a great phone for a pretty low price.

Last year’s excellent OnePlus 7T is now on sale for $130 CAD off, making it only $669. 

That price gets you a 90Hz display, a Snapdragon 855+, 2x zoom, an ultra-wide and standard camera lens and a whole lot more.

To be fair, I think during my time with the OnePlus 8, it really just felt like a slightly better looking OnePlus 7T with a worse camera setup.

So while a lot of people might be griping about the prices of the OnePlus 8 series, take a look at our review of the OnePlus 7T.

