Twitter removes option to stop sharing data with advertisers

Twitter has removed an option from its mobile app that allowed users to opt out from sharing specific information with advertisers.
This privacy setting used to allow users to prevent Twitter from sharing information about how they interacted with ads. Since Twitter has removed this option, this information is now going to be shared by default.
The social media giant says that it is making this change to better understand the efficacy of advertising on the platform. It wants to get a better idea of how users are interacting with and viewing ads on the platform. Twitter notes that by learning more about the ads that companies are paying for, it can continue to offer the platform for free.
It’s important to note that users can still disable web tracking through the ‘Personalization and Data’ settings, and that Twitter will not share users’ names, email addresses or phone numbers.
