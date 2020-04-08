Samsung has revealed its two latest 5G smartphones, the mid-range Galaxy A71 5G and the Galaxy A51 5G.
The South Korean company has already shown off the LTE variants of these two handsets. Similar to the LTE versions, the Galaxy A51 5G sports a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED ‘Infinity-O’ display, and the Galaxy A71 5G features a 6.7-inch screen.
Furthermore, the Galaxy A71 5G also includes a 64-megapixel primary shooter alongside a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, as well as a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 5-megapixel depth camera. The Galaxy A51 uses a 48-megapixel primary camera instead, but the rest of its shooters are the same.
The Galaxy A51 is available in ‘Prism Cube Black,’ ‘Prism Cube White’ and ‘Prism Cube Pink,’ whereas the Galaxy A71 will come out in ‘Prism Cube Black,’ ‘Prism Cube Silver’ and ‘Prism Cube Blue.’
Both phones also feature 8GB of RAM, up to 128GB of internal storage, an on-screen fingerprint scanner and a 4,500mAh battery. The two 5G handsets also feature Samsung’s Exynos 980 5G mobile processor.
While we know that the LTE Galaxy A51 and A71 are coming to Canada, it’s unclear if these 5G handsets are also releasing here. MobileSyrup has reached out to Samsung for more information.
Source: Samsung
