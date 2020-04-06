Tesla shows off ventilator design made from car parts in short video

The Tesla engineering team is close to finalizing plans to build ventilators out of Tesla car parts.
In an effort to help health care workers and COVID-19 patients, Tesla is working on using parts that it has readily available to build ventilators. The company says it’s utilizing Model 3 infotainment display and an air chamber built out of other Tesla parts.
The company also says that it’s trying to utilize its own custom parts to make sure its not hindering established ventilator manufacturers.
If you’re interested in seeing how the team is designing, you can watch a video above.
Tesla isn’t the only automaker taking up the ventilator mantle. GM and Ford are both also working to either build or donate ventilators as the world grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic
Via: Engadget
Comments