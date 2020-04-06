Telus offering high-speed internet for $9.95 a month to B.C. students in need

Vancouver-based national carrier Telus is providing high-speed broadband internet for $9.95 a month to elementary and high school students in need in B.C.
The carrier is working with local school boards across the province to offer its Internet for Good program to students in need. Previously, eligibility for the program was focused on families that were receiving the maximum Child Care Benefit.
Now, the carrier is expanding the program and expediting the process to bring critical connectivity to students who need it to learn from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
School boards working with Telus will be responsible for identifying families in need of an internet connection at home. The families will then receive a promotion code to register for the program.
“As classrooms remain closed in order to support important physical distancing, keeping families safe, this new initiative ensures every student can stay connected to exciting learning opportunities from their homes,” said Telus CEO, Darren Entwistle, in a press release.
Telus notes that families will also have access to free educational activities through ‘Telus Wise,’ which is a digital literacy program education program that offers workshops and resources.
The Internet for Good program is only available in B.C. and Alberta, which are the only two provinces where Telus offers home internet. However, this promotion is only available in B.C.
Source: Telus
