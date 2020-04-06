Nintendo launches custom Joy-Con colour bundles in Japan again

Sticking to its long history of releasing colourful consoles and handhelds, Nintendo is now allowing Japanese customers to create their own made-to-order Switch colour scheme bundle that includes several colour options.
It’s unclear if Nintendo also has plans to bring these custom orders to Canada and the United States.
The Japanese gaming giant previously launched custom Switch colours, but this is the first time the new version of the console with improved battery life has been available this way. If Japanese buyers opt for the cheaper Switch, they’ll get a roughly $30 USD voucher (about $42.31 CAD), according to Engadget.
The customization options also let buyers specify the left and right Joy-Con colour. This means you can finally get your hands on the pink and orange Joy-Con set of your dreams. Of course, there are matching strap colours as well.
The bundle portal also allows buyers to select between a 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, 256GB or 515GB SD card that can be pre-loaded with several titles, including Pokemon Sword and Shield, Luigi’s Mansion 3 and The Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening. Both the SD card and the pre-downloaded games come at an additional cost.
As someone who at one point planned to buy every Joy-Con (I gave up on that dream many years ago at this point), it would be great to be able to customize the Switch’s colour and Joy-Cons. Buying the exact Switch Joy-Cons you want is pricey, especially in Canada where they cost $99 CAD.
That said, these Joy-Con customization options aren’t quite as comprehensive as what Microsoft offers for the Xbox One’s controller through its custom Design Lab.
Via: Engadget
