Even as people around the world slowly started self-quarantining themselves, Tesla was able to have a decent first quarter of 2020.
The automaker produced a total of 102,672 vehicles and a vast majority of those were Model Ys and Model 3s.
The company didn’t share a very specific breakdown, but it did say that 15,390 of the cars built were Model X and Model S variants and the remaining 87,282 were Model 3s and Model Ys.
That said, most of these are likely Model 3s since the company only recently started delivering the Model Y.
During its Q4 2019 earning report, the automaker said it planned to deliver 500,000 vehicles in 2020.
In Q1, it delivered 88,400 electric cars in total. 76,200 of these were Model 3s and Ys. The other 12,200 deliveries were Model Y and Model S trims. Therefore, it’s going to really have to ramp up Model Y and Model 3 sales to hit that goal.
