Facebook launches Messenger app for Windows and macOS

Facebook has announced that it’s bringing its Messenger app for macOS and Windows to desktop. Users can download it from the Microsoft Store or App Store.
This app features group video calls on a larger screen; it’s easy to connect; you can quickly receive notifications for new messages; and chats synchronize across mobile and desktop with the Messenger app.
It also features Dark Mode and GIFs.
Facebook says it’s seen a 100 percent increase over the past month in people using for desktop browser for audio and video calling for Messenger.
Source: Facebook Messenger
Comments