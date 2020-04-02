PREVIOUS|
News

Facebook launches Messenger app for Windows and macOS

Facebook has seen a 100 percent increase over the past month in people using for desktop browser for audio and video calling for Messenger.

Apr 2, 2020

6:19 PM EDT

0 comments

Facebook has announced that it’s bringing its Messenger app for macOS and Windows to desktop. Users can download it from the Microsoft Store or App Store.

This app features group video calls on a larger screen; it’s easy to connect; you can quickly receive notifications for new messages; and chats synchronize across mobile and desktop with the Messenger app.

It also features Dark Mode and GIFs.

Facebook says it’s seen a 100 percent increase over the past month in people using for desktop browser for audio and video calling for Messenger.

Source: Facebook Messenger

Related Articles

News

Mar 31, 2020

12:41 PM EDT

Facebook updates tools to give users more insight about how it uses data

News

Mar 23, 2020

1:26 PM EDT

Facebook Messenger partners with government organizations in response to COVID-19

News

Apr 1, 2020

8:54 AM EDT

Facebook adds new feature for neighbours to help each other amid COVID-19

News

Dec 27, 2019

12:16 PM EST

Google working to bring chat bubbles to Messages app

Comments