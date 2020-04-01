Facebook adds new feature for neighbours to help each other amid COVID-19

Facebook is expanding its ‘Community Help’ feature to allow users to request or offer help to their neighbours amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The social media giant says that this is a place where users can help each other in many ways, such as volunteering to deliver groceries or donating to a local food pantry or fundraiser.
The new feature is rolling out in Canada, the U.S., Australia and the U.K. in the next few days.
Users can access the ‘Community Help’ page in the COVID-19 Information Centre at the top of their feed, or through this link. It should be noted that the feature is still rolling out, so not everyone has access to it just yet.
Once users open the page, they can view the different posts that Facebook users have made in their area either requesting help or offering help. If you want to make a post, you can select “offering help” or “requesting help.”
Then you can select from several different categories including: baby supplies, business support, food, information, supplies, toiletries, transportation, volunteer work and other.
This new feature is similar to the ‘Help Map’ that Nextdoor recently launched on its platform that allows neighbours to help each other during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Facebook’s new feature is quite helpful during these unprecedented times and it’s a great addition to the platform.
Image credit: Facebook
Source: Facebook
