YouTuber built 1:1 scale version of the Earth on Minecraft

With all this staying inside, we’re really getting to see what people can create out of boredom.
PippenFTS is a YouTuber who says they made a 1:1 scale version of the Earth in Minecraft. This isn’t something that just anyone can do with the game Minecraft; however, PippenFTS used two mods, one called Terra 1-to-1 and Cubic Chunks, so that they could get past the game’s 255m height limit.
The Cubic Chunks mod let users change the shape of regular Minecraft chunks to 16 x 16 x 16 cubes.
The world; however, is still missing quite a bit. PippenFTS is looking for other players to join them and download the mods and build up specific areas in 1 to 1 scale, as parts of the world, like the pyramids, are missing details.
People have already joined the initiative, making their own models of the university and including the streets of Manhattan. There’s also subreddit with people adding different projects into the game, including the Sydney Opera House, Rhode Island, Fargo Center, Sochi Russia and more. Additionally, there’s a Patreon to cover server costs.
Source: Eurogamer, PippenFTS
