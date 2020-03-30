Samsung Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51 available for pre-order at Koodo

Koodo is offering a pre-order bonus on Samsung’s newest mid-range smartphones, the Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51. These are the successors to the Galaxy A50 and the A70.
This is the first we’ve seen of the Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51 in Canada. Oddly enough, both phones are not even on Samsung Canada’s website.
If you pre-order either the A51 or A71 at Koodo, you can get the original Galaxy Buds for free. Those interested can pre-order the device up until April 8th. The handset ships on April 8th.
Koodo’s website also says you can receive up to a $67 CAD bill credit when buying either of the two handsets.
The Galaxy A71 features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution. The device also sports a 64-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle lens, as well as a 12-megapixel ultrawide shooter, a 5-megapixel macro camera and a 5-megapixel depth shooter.
Additionally, this mid-range smartphone features a Snapdragon 730 chipset, a 4500mAh battery, 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM.
The Galaxy A51, on the other hand, sports a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution. This device uses a 48-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide shooter, as well as two 5-megapixel sensors — one for depth and one for macro pictures.
This device uses a 4,000mAh battery, an Exynos 9611 chipset, 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM.
Those interested can grab the Galaxy A71 for $0 on a Tab Extra Large plan and the Galaxy A51 on a Tab Large plan.
Comments