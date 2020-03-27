PREVIOUS|
Social game Koongya Draw Party launches on Android and iOS worldwide

An online Pictionary-type game might be a good way to spend time with friends and family while social distancing

Mar 27, 2020

7:04 AM EDT

Koongya Draw Party

South Korean mobile game developer Netmarble has launched free-to-play social game Koongya Draw Party on Android and iOS.

The game is a global version of the popular Korean PC and casual mobile game Koongya Catch Mind, which features puzzle-based gameplay with the titular cartoonish creatures.

In Koongya Draw Party, players work together to solve more than 4,500 quizzes by drawing on their phone or tablet. These can be tackled through one of three game modes.

The first, Stage Mode, is more of a curated experience and has you work through levels with specific quizzes and prizes. In Party Mode, however, you can match up with up to three other players online and take turns drawing and guessing each other’s quizzes. Finally, Adventure mode lets you find player-created quizzes and location-based drawings within your area.

To celebrate the launch of the game, Netmarble is offering various Koongya costumes and a limited supply of in-game currencies like Diamonds, Gold and Pencils.

Koongya Draw Party can be downloaded for free on iOS and Android.

