The Beer Store has disclosed that it faced a cyberattack on March 25th, and that some locations are operating with cash only.
The Ontario-based retailer says that it is following internal response protocols. The company has more than 400 locations across the province, and it’s currently unknown how many locations are operating on a cash-only basis..
Over night, we were subjected to a cyber attack and are following internal response protocols. Some of our locations are operating with cash only. We continue to implement physical distancing and are following all public health guidelines.
— The Beer Store (@TheBeerStoreON) March 26, 2020
The Beer Store notes that it is continuing to implement physical distancing and is following all public health guidelines.
MobileSyrup has reached out to The Beer Store for more information about the cyber attack, and will update this article once we receive a response.
Source: The Beer Store
