PREVIOUS|
Business

The Beer Store faces cyberattack, forcing it to go cash-only at some locations

It's currently unknown how many locations are operating cash-only

Mar 26, 2020

6:29 PM EDT

0 comments

cybersecurity

The Beer Store has disclosed that it faced a cyberattack on March 25th, and that some locations are operating with cash only.

The Ontario-based retailer says that it is following internal response protocols. The company has more than 400 locations across the province, and it’s currently unknown how many locations are operating on a cash-only basis..

The Beer Store notes that it is continuing to implement physical distancing and is following all public health guidelines.

MobileSyrup has reached out to The Beer Store for more information about the cyber attack, and will update this article once we receive a response.

Source: The Beer Store

Related Articles

Business

Mar 23, 2020

9:30 AM EDT

Canada’s security and intelligence agency removing fraudulent COVID-19 websites

News

Mar 24, 2020

9:25 AM EDT

Microsoft warns Windows users of vulnerabilities that are being exploited

News

Jun 27, 2017

11:34 AM EDT

Beer Store Xpress delivery service launching in Scarborough and Ottawa, Ontario

Business

Mar 11, 2020

9:27 AM EDT

Microsoft takes down botnet responsible for infecting nine million computers

Comments