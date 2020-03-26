PREVIOUS|
News

Google to resume Chrome updates with revised schedule following COVID-19 delay

The release schedule doesn't seem to have been changed too much

Mar 26, 2020

6:17 PM EDT

0 comments

Google Chrome app on Android

Last week, Google paused Chrome updates in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, the tech giant has confirmed that it will resume Chrome updates under an adjusted schedule.

On its blog, Google stated that M83 will be released three weeks earlier than previously planned and include all M82 work, given that Chrome 82 was skipped entirely.

Elsewhere, Canary, Dev and Beta channels are resuming this week, with M83 moving to Dev, and M81 continuing in Beta. Meanwhile, Stable channel will resume release next week with security and critical fixes in M80, followed by M81 during the week of April 7th and M83 around mid-May.

Finally, Google says it will provide an update in the future on the timing of the M84 branch and releases.

A full schedule breakdown, which Google says it will update regularly, can be found here.

Source: Google

Related Articles

News

Mar 23, 2020

4:22 PM EDT

Google prepping Play Store GPU updates for Pixel 4, Galaxy S10 and Note 10

Resources

Mar 1, 2020

5:28 PM EST

How to enable privacy settings like tracker blocking in Chrome, Firefox, Edge and more

News

Mar 26, 2020

8:08 PM EDT

Dyson manufacturing ventilators to address shortage amid COVID-19

News

Jan 16, 2020

3:42 PM EST

Samsung phones, LG Q Stylo+ getting security updates on Rogers

Comments