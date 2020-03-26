Staples ‘Big Brand’ sale discounts laptops, smart home and even Google Pixel

Staples has kicked off a ‘Big Brand’ sale that offers discounts on a variety of tech products.
Here are some of the most notable deals:
- ASUS ZenBook 15.6″ 2-in-1 Laptop with Intel Core i5 Processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD and Windows 10 — $1049.99 CAD (regularly $1199.99)
- D-Link Powrzone Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi System — $249.99 (regularly $429.99)
- Google Nest Hub — $129.99 (regularly $169.99)
- Google Nest Mini, 2nd Generation — $49.99 (regularly $69.99)
- Google Pixel 3A 5.6″ Unlocked Smartphone (64GB) — $498.99 (regularly $548.99)
- House of Marley Positive Vibration 2 Bluetooth Headphones — $69.99 (regularly $99.99)
- HP 24″ IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync — $149.99 (regularly $199.99)
- Logitech G502 Hero High Performance Gaming Mouse — $79.99 (regularly $99.99)
- Logitech K800 Wireless Illuminated Keyboard — $99.99 (regularly $119.99)
- Logitech MK550 Wireless Wave Combo – $79.99 (regularly $109.99)
- Microsoft Natural Ergonomic Keyboard 4000 — $39.99 (regularly $69.99)
- Microsoft Sculpt Comfort Desktop Keyboard and Mouse — $79.99 (regularly $99.99)
- Samsung Galaxy A70 6.7″ Unlocked Smartphone (128GB) — $499.99 (regularly $629.99)
- Seagate Expansion 8TB External Desktop Hard Drive — $159.99 (regularly $209.99)
- Seagate Backup Plus 5TB Portable Drive — $139.99 (regularly $169.99)
The full list of deals can be found here. Sales run from March 25th to 31st.
