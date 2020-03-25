YouTube Music lyrics function/redesign rolling out now

YouTube Music’s divisive redesign that was announced in early March is reportedly rolling out now.
When the new look was first announced there were some perks, including more buttons on the Now Playing screen, which is a big plus.
That said, the minimal design of the previous look was a fairly integral part of its overall design. I also wish that the track information text was left-aligned instead of centred.
The final new feature is that some songs now show lyrics when they’re being played. Unlike Apple Music, the lyrics don’t scroll along with the music for karaoke.
I haven’t received the update on Android and iOS yet, but Engadget says it’s rolling out now.
Source: Engadget
Comments