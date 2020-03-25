Nintendo halts hardware repairs in North America during COVID-19 pandemic

Nintendo has confirmed that it is temporarily ceasing repairs on its game systems across North America in response to the outbreak of COVID-19.
In addition to its current-generation Switch console, Nintendo also offers repairs on much of its older hardware, including the Wii U, 3DS, DS, and even the NES and SNES Classic.
On its customer support page, Nintendo has issued the following statement regarding repairs:
Due to preventive measures put in place for the COVID-19 coronavirus, and in accordance with federal and local guidelines, our repair centers are closed until further notice. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding. Once repair services resume, we will work as quickly as possible to get you playing again.
Naturally, Nintendo wasn’t able to provide a timeframe for when repairs will resume, given the constantly evolving state of the global health crisis.
Nintendo goes on to say that units recently sent out for repair may be returned to you as undeliverable, while those that were received at repair facilities will remain there until service resumes. Therefore, you may be out of your system for a while, depending on when you sent it out for service.
That said, Nintendo promises to honour its manufacturer’s warranty past its normal one-year period should it expire during the repair centre closure.
Source: Nintendo
