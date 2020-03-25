PREVIOUS|
News

Nintendo halts hardware repairs in North America during COVID-19 pandemic

You may want to be extra careful with your Switch

Mar 25, 2020

11:14 AM EDT

0 comments

Nintendo has confirmed that it is temporarily ceasing repairs on its game systems across North America in response to the outbreak of COVID-19.

In addition to its current-generation Switch console, Nintendo also offers repairs on much of its older hardware, including the Wii U, 3DS, DS, and even the NES and SNES Classic.

On its customer support page, Nintendo has issued the following statement regarding repairs:

Due to preventive measures put in place for the COVID-19 coronavirus, and in accordance with federal and local guidelines, our repair centers are closed until further notice. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding. Once repair services resume, we will work as quickly as possible to get you playing again.

Naturally, Nintendo wasn’t able to provide a timeframe for when repairs will resume, given the constantly evolving state of the global health crisis.

Nintendo goes on to say that units recently sent out for repair may be returned to you as undeliverable, while those that were received at repair facilities will remain there until service resumes. Therefore, you may be out of your system for a while, depending on when you sent it out for service.

That said, Nintendo promises to honour its manufacturer’s warranty past its normal one-year period should it expire during the repair centre closure.

Source: Nintendo

Related Articles

News

Mar 23, 2020

5:32 PM EDT

Amazon Prime Video giving away free access to some children’s shows

News

Mar 20, 2020

5:59 PM EDT

Sonic the Hedgehog movie gets early digital release due to COVID-19

News

Mar 17, 2020

9:07 PM EDT

Nintendo eShop running Square Enix sale, includes big discounts on Final Fantasy franchise

News

Mar 23, 2020

8:06 AM EDT

New Android app turns your phone into a Nintendo Switch controller

Comments