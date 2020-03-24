Crave’s ‘Bracket Challenge’ lets fans vote for favourite movie/show, win subscription and Apple 4K TV

Bell Media has kicked off a ‘Crave Bracket Challenge’ that has fans competing on social media for a chance to win a Crave-centric prize package.
The Bracket Challenge will see Canadians determining the best movie or TV series on Crave, with the winner receiving a one-year Crave subscription and an Apple TV 4K.
According to Bell, fans can take part by voting through daily polls on Crave’s Instagram Story starting Thursday, March 26th. A new round of voting will begin each day, with the winning movie or TV series set to be announced on Monday, April 6th.
Some of the match-ups so far include The Wire vs. Big Little Lies, Game of Thrones vs. Succession, Letterkenny vs. South Park, Parasite vs. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Spider-Man: Far From Home vs. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.
To actually enter the draw to win the grand prize, though, you’ll have to follow Crave’s Instagram account, like the Crave Bracket Challenge and tag three friends.
[Full details below] Introducing the Crave Bracket Challenge ‼️ Fill out a bracket, share with friends and vote daily on our IG Story beginning Thursday. Enter for the chance to win a 1 year Crave subscription & Apple TV 4K. 🎁 . . . TO ENTER: (1) Follow us on Insta (@cravecanada), (2) Like this post, (3) Tag 3 friends to join in. *Kindly make sure your profile is public so we are able to verify your entry if you’re the lucky winner! . . . CONTEST RULES: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Contest closes April 5, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. EST. Open to legal residents of Canada (excluding Quebec) who are eighteen (18) years of age or older. One (1) prize package available to be won (approx. retail value: $540.64). Odds of winning the prize will depend on number of eligible entries received. Mathematical skill testing question required. Further restrictions apply. Complete contest rules at https://www.instagram.com/cravecanada/
In other Crave news, Bell recently extended its free trial period for the streaming service to 30 days following the outbreak of COVID-19.
Image credit: HBO
