New online tool estimates how long your toilet paper supply will last

A new web tool has popped up offering to help users calculate how much toilet paper they’ll need while in quarantine during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Put together by a pair of U.K. residents, ‘How Much Toilet Paper?!‘ does exactly what it says. It lets users input the number of rolls they have and an estimate of how many times they visit the toilet each day. Then, it spits out a number of how many days they’ll last with that much toilet paper.
The tool came in response to the hoarding of toilet paper caused by fears over the spread of the coronavirus. However, the hoarding has also become a joke of sorts among those who spend much of their time online.
Further, the site contains ‘advanced options’ that let users tweak the number of wipes per trip, number of sheets per wipe, number of sheets on a roll, how many people are in the home and how long they’ll be quarantined.
The creators, Ben Sassoon and Sam Harris, told The Verge that their average user has 500 percent more toilet paper than they would actually need in a potential quarantine. Further, the duo shared about how they went from idea to deployment in “less than three hours,” and the site generated around 2 million viewers in just four days.
Beyond the semi-fun joking about toilet paper, the creation of ‘How Much Toilet Paper?!’ shows a potential bright side to the coronavirus. With so many people isolating themselves and spending time at home, there has been an explosion of creative products and social experiments. People are exploring what they can do with social media tools — including some that have been around for a while — to see just how far they can go creatively.
Source: How Much Toilet Paper?! Via: The Verge
